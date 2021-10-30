Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 379,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 109,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,214. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

