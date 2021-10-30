Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

