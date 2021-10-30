Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 383,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

