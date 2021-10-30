Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EAXR remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. Ealixir has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.
Ealixir Company Profile
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.