Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EAXR remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. Ealixir has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.