East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

EWBC opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

