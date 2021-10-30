Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

EMN traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 1,655,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

