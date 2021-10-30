easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 680

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,559.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

