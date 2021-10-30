ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Shares of ECN opened at C$10.76 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -672.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -539.02%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

