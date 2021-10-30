Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

