Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $17.19. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,239 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,148,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

