Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:EW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,574. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

