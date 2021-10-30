Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS EGTYF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. 207,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,306. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

