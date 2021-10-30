Elamachain Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $3.80 million and $740,082.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

