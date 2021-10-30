Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Elanco Animal Health worth $90,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.