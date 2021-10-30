Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
Shares of EGO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. 3,342,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eldorado Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
