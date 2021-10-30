Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EKTAY stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.2337 dividend. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.