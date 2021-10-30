Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Emerald has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerald stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Emerald worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

