Eminer (EM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $1.08 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

