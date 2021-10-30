Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

EIG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 149,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Employers has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Employers alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Employers stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Employers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.