Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. 819,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock worth $1,200,251. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

