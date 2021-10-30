Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

GMVHF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

