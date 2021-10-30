Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. Entegris has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $140.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $309,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

