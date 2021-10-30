Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

