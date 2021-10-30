Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $3.61

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $47.33 million and $236,921.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 169.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00005875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00246725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00097784 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,106,784 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

