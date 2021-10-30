EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 727,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $23,925,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

