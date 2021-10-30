Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

