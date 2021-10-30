Ethernity Chain Reaches Market Cap of $158.07 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $12.72 or 0.00020443 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $158.07 million and $37.68 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ERN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,348 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

