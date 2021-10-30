ETNA Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $303,293.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00095416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,800.98 or 1.00619638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.31 or 0.06946085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00023305 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

