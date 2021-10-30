Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EURMF remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

