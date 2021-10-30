Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.72. Everest Re Group reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 828.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $27.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.69 to $28.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $31.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.35 to $32.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.50. 406,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.36. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.