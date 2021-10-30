EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.61-2.66 EPS.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 309,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

