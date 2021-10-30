Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.22. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 73,268 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

