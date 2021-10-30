F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report sales of $7.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

FSTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of FSTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

