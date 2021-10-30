F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F45 Training stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. 136,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,506. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

