F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.56. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

