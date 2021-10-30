F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.26% of F5 Networks worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.56.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

