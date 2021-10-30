Fabrinet (FN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.290-$1.360 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.29-$1.36 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

