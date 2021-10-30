Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.