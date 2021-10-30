Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,267,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

