Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,046 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

