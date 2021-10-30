Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $665,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.98 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

