Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FHI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. 795,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,307. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

