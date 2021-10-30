FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 331,757 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $169,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,288,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 167,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $235.53 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

