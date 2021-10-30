Financial Contrast: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21% Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00%

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 2.38 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -7.53 Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.84 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -98.86

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cenovus Energy. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 14 0 2.88 Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 12 0 2.80

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.04, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $54.82, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cenovus Energy pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out -346.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Cenovus Energy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

