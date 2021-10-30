Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $505.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.16. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.