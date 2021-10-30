Financial Survey: Relx (NYSE:RELX) versus Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Relx alerts:

This table compares Relx and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.13 billion 6.61 $1.57 billion $1.02 30.58 Etsy $1.73 billion 18.39 $349.25 million $2.69 93.19

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. Relx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Risk and Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Relx and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73 Etsy 0 3 15 0 2.83

Etsy has a consensus price target of $234.37, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Relx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Relx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.