Financial Survey: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) versus Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.42 $891.67 million $1.64 17.90 Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 10.45 $1.11 billion $9.11 16.09

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than VICI Properties. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37% Simon Property Group 31.67% 43.97% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. VICI Properties pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VICI Properties and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93 Simon Property Group 1 8 10 0 2.47

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $34.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $138.53, suggesting a potential downside of 5.49%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

