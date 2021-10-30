FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

