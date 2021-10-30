FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 136 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

EL opened at $324.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

