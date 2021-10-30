FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

